Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu excels in Bursaspor 0-0 stalemate with Goztepe

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu displayed a scintillating performance in Bursaspor's 0-0 home stalemate against Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday afternoon.

The Udinese loaned who has been in magnificent form for the Turkish side was at his usual best steering the midfield in an amazing style.

The hardworking midfielder was denied by the woodwork on the stroke of half time when he launched an unstoppable drive from a Kembo-Ekoko corner kick.

Badu again put through Bogdan Stancu few minutes after the break with a neatly hatched deep pass but the Goztepe goalie came off his line to sweep away the ball as Stancu tried to dribble past him.

Badu was however forced out of the game after picking a slight injury on top of the left eye after he was elbowed in the 72nd minute.

The Ghanaian has been very influential for the Green Crocodiles since joining from Udinese during the summer transfer, lifting the side from the bottom half of ghe table to the middle of the table.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)