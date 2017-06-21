Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu impressed with Black Stars debutantes

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has lauded the Black Stars new players that featured in the team’s 5-0 demolishing of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Prior to the Black Stars game against the Walias of Ethiopia, many pundits lamented on Kwesi Appiah’s decision to snub established such as Emmanuel Agyemang, Mubarak Wakaso and Christian Atsu for the encounter.

However, Kwesi Appiah turned on deaf ears and handed starts to four debutantes and they all passed with flying colours as the team walloped their counterparts 5-0 to go top of Group F in the qualifiers.

And speaking on GTV SpotLight, the Udinese midfielder eulogized the display of the newbies and urged them to keep up with the good work when they get the opportunity again.

“All the new players did so well and I was so pleased their performance. They all played to my satisfaction especially the left back (Lumor Agbenyanor), he was so composed. I hope they can give us more of what we saw that day."

“With (Ebenezer) Ofori, I wasn’t so surprised because I know the qualities he possesses after seeing him first hand in training during the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.”

The debutantes are expected to feature in the team's upcoming double header international friendly games against Mexico and USA.

