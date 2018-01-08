Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu reiterates readiness to return to the Black Stars

Ghana and Bussaspor midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has reiterated his readiness to make a Black Stars return anytime he is called upon to serve.

The hardworking midfielder, however, satisfactorily claims he’s paid his dues for the national team having played for almost a decade and is not in any hurry to return.

“I am still a Ghanaian and once I’m still playing, I’m ever ready to return when the coaches call me,” Badu told GHANAsoccernet.com

“But I must confess that I have not missed the national team that much because I respect every player in the team now,” he added.

He applauded the technical team of the Black Stars for the players they have invited over the last one year saying they all deserve the call ups.

“Everyone deserves to be there and we all pray they play good football and get the wins to make the nation proud.

“It’s been a huge privilege for me to have played for the national team for almost nine years. I’ve won the U20 World Cup. I have been at the AFCON and the World Cup so I am always honoured.

Badu is on loan at Turkish side Bussaspor from Serie A side Udinese and has been a great inspiration for the side since joining.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)