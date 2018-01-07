Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu reveals the urge for a new challenge influenced move to Bussaspor

Player transfers are influenced by many factors including the environment and the financial considerations involved but Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has revealed he moved to Turkey because he needed a new challenge.

The Ghana midfielder joined Super Lig side Bussaspor on a season long loan from Udinese after spending 6 years with The Little Zebras in the Serie A.

Despite admitting that the financial conditions in Turkey are encouraging, Badu has revealed in an interview with West Africa’s leading football portal, GHANAsoccernet.com that he needed a new taste of football hence the decision to move.

“For me, it wasn’t about the money but the challenge I was looking for. So when the offer was tabled and I saw it was good, I grabbed it,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“I will not also deny the fact that the financial conditions are also encouraging. The financial conditions are also important about the football but I needed a new challenge after so many years in the Serie A,” he said.

He also added that the Turkish league provides a good environment for Ghanaian players to thrive considering their football atmosphere and how they admire Ghanaian footballers.

“The league is very good. It is opened with a lot of physique and that fits Ghanaian players. John Boye, Jerry Akaminko, Attamah Larweh and Asamoah Gyan are all there and they are doing well.

“Gyan moving from Dubai to Turkey is one of the best decisions he took and I also needed a new challenge after spending 6 years at Udinese,” he emphasized.

Badu’s contribution for Bussaspor has so far been overwhelming, playing all but 3 matches in the first half of the season and guiding them to 7th on the table from the bottom when he joined.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)