Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan back on the radar of once-mighty AC Milan

Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan is back on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan.

Milan want to rejuvenate their midfield and have identified the 20-year-old Sassuolo enforcer as the man to bring some stability.

The once-mighty Milan have faded into the background of Serie A and European football and are keen to rewrite the wrong.

The Rossoneri are keen to bring in the Ghanaian after completing a two-year deal with Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie.

The 20-year-old left footed midfielder is seen as a rising star in Italian football but has a contract with Sassuolo which runs until 2020.

AS Roma are also interested signing the former Inter Milan midfielder.

However, it looks like Milan have made the first step and have initiated talks to get him over in the summer

Milan have new management and are looking to rival Juventus for the best players in Italy with their new financial cushion.

Duncan begun his career with Milan's rival Inter but has since been a spectacular hit since moving to Sassuolo.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)