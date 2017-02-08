Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan happy with Sassuolo win at Genoa

Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan was delighted with Sassuolo's 1-0 win at Genoa last weekend.

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

And the Ghanaian who played full throttle, is excited with the win on a difficult pitch.

"We made a good performance, trying to play the ball, although it was not easy on this field," he is quoted by Tuttosassuolocalcio

"We suffered a bit 'at the beginning of the second half but we managed well.

"It was better to close the game in the first half because we created so much chances. We must continue to improve in subsequent games. "

Duncan, who is rediscovering his form after returning from an injury, is expected to feature for the side ahead of their home game against Chievo on Sunday.

Sassuolo are 14th on the Seria A table.

By Patrick Akoto

