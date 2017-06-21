Ghana midfielder Bernard Kumordzi reiterates desire to leave KRC Genk

Ghana midfielder Bernard Yao Kumordzi is seeking a move away from KRC Genk after becoming frustrated with his lack of regular playing time.

Kumordzi, 32, joined the Belgian Jupilar PRO League outfit from French side Dijon in the 2012 season and quickly established himself in the team.

But the midfielder tasted less minutes last season for Albert Stuivenberg's side following his return a long injury lay-off.

During an interview with Metro TV, the lanky enforcer categorically stated his desire to seek regular playing time elsewhere in the summer transfer window.

"Actually, I didn't start the season well because of injury and after I recovered I found it difficult to break into the team, so I didn't get much playing time, so I've decided to move on," Kumordzi said.

"Before the injury everything was rosy so I can say it's a setback in my career but I hope to start enjoying football again in my next move."

The eight-capped Ghanaian midfielder made 21 appearances with just a goal to his credit in all competitions last season.

Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai17)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)