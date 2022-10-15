Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah advises Turkish students to work hard

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has advised students of Nuh Mehmet Baldöktü Anatolian High School to worked hard in the pursuit of their dreams.

The Kayserispor captain was invited together with some players of the club to speak at the program organised by the school.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder shared how he used to combine school and football when he was young.

"When I was 13-14 years old, I was both studying and playing football . It was not really easy, but I was doing a job I loved. That's why I always worked hard and did my best. As you can see, I'm at Kayserispor now. "I worked hard. Whatever you do, do your best and work hard.", Bernard Mensah said in his speech.

Emrah Başsan, who spoke in the program, mentioned the importance of education and said, "I am very happy to be here. I thank you very much for making me feel this feeling. You should always have your school in the first place throughout your life, but I would like you to step into football as well. I started football with an amateur club. " I've had an adventure for years. I'm in pursuit of the truths I believe in and with people I trust, now I'm under the Kayserispor jersey in the Super League . I hope you reach your goals in line with the success you believe in," he said.

Bernard Mensah has scored two goals in nine appearances this season for Kayserispor.