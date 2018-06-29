Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah arrives in Turkey to complete Kayserispor move

Ghana international, Bernard Mensah has arrived in the Turkish city of Kayseri to complete his loan move to topflight side Kayserispor. .

The attacking midfielder agreed personal terms with the club after a seasonal season loan at Kasimpasa where he played an integral part of the club's season.

Mensah, an Athletico Madrid player excelled with Kasipasa helped them finish 8th last season, a place betwer than Kayseripor.

The 23 year old arrived in Kayserispor last night and he is set to have his medical today before putting pen to paper.

The talented midfielder will join compatriot Asamoah Gyan, who joined the club last season.

The Turkish club’s president Erol Bedir confirmed the news Thursday and said both clubs are in advanced talks over the player.

“Atletico Madrid’s player Mensah played for Kasimpasa on loan. We met with the player, with his club’s permission. He told us he wants to play for Kayserispor,” explained the president.

“Negotiations are at a certain stage and we will share it with the public if an agreement is reached,” he said.