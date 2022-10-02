Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh celebrates first-ever Bundesliga goal, marks day as most memorable in his career

Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has reacted to his first-ever Bundesliga goal after netting in Freiburg's victory over Mainz 05.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh scored before half time to give Freiburg's a two-goal lead but Mainz halved the deficit in the second half.

After the game, the Ghana international took to social media to celebrate the historic moment.

"1.10.2022. A day I will never forget! Happy about the W and my first Bundesliga Goal," he wrote on Twitter.

The midfielder who just returned from international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana, was handed a start by manager Christian Streich.

The 26-year-old scored eight minutes to half time to add to Michael Gregoritsch early opener at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Aaron Martin pulled one back for the visitors seven minutes after the break.

Daniel-kofi Kyereh featured for Ghana in the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in the international break. He was Ghana's best player against Nicaragua.

The German-based midfielder is hoping to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.