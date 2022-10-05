Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh delighted with progress at Freiburg

Midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has expressed satisfaction with his latest development at SC Freiburg.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga outfit in the summer transfer window, had a slow start to his career at Freiburg.

However, the former St Pauli star quickly turned around his fortunes and has been a regular since September.

Kofi Kyereh netted his first-ever Bundesliga goal as Freiburg defeated Mainz O5 over the weekend, to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

“I am very satisfied with my development. That was what I set out to do: to get more playing time. I am glad and grateful that I am given the chance. It’s definitely fantastic. I wake up every morning and am happy that I am where I am,” Kyereh told Kicker.

The attacking midfielder starred during Ghana's international friendly against Nicaragua in the international break. Kyereh's position in Otto Addo's squad for the World Cup seems undisputable.

Kyereh has made nine appearances in all competitions for Freiburg since joining from St Pauli in the summer.