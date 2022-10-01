Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh inspires Freiburg to victory with debut goal

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh opened his goal scoring account for Freiburg against Mainz in match day eight in the German Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old joined Freiburg in the summer from St.Pauli and has registered his first goal after making six appearances.

Kyereh was involved in Ghana's international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the break.

The 26-year-old made Freiburg's starting line up against Mainz at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Gregoritsch scored the first goal of the game as he collected a pass and without hesitation fired an unstoppable shot into the top right corner.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored his first Bundesliga goal from a rebound in the goalmouth with a header.

Freiburg go into the break with a 2-0 lead in the first half.

More to follow....