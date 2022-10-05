Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh makes bold World Cup prediction

Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh believes an African country can win the FIFA World Cup and has tipped Ghana to do so.

The Freiburg midfielder is looking forward to his first World Cup this year, having helped Ghana secure qualification at the expense of fierce rivals Nigeria.

The Black Stars will compete in the Mundial, which will be held in Qatar in November, after missing out on the previous edition in 2018.

Kyereh, when quizzed by GQ South Africa about the possibility of an African team winning the World Cup said, “Yes! Ghana will receive the World Cup trophy one day.”

Speaking on his expectations for the tournament, he added, “I anticipate a fun tournament. And I expect us to represent our country to the best of our abilities, demonstrating to the world that we can compete with anyone.”

Kyereh made his debut for the Black Stars in September 2021 during a World Cup qualifier game against Ethiopia, coming on in the 28th minute of the fixture.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.