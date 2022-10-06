Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh opens up about life in Freiburg

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has finally found his place in the Freiburg squad after his summer move from St. Pauli to the top flight, and he is loving life in the Black Forest.

The Ghana international scored his debut goal last week, inspiring Freiburg to a 2-1 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Speaking with 'kicker', Kyereh stated that, "I am very satisfied with my development. That was what I set out to do: to get more playing time. I am glad and grateful that I am given the chance. It's definitely fantastic. I wake up every morning and am happy that I am where I am."

Freiburg coach Christian Streich is known for being cautious when it comes to bringing in summer signings, but Kyereh has cemented his place in the starting eleven.

The 26-year-old has surpassed Woo-yeong Jeong on the depth chart, as his slick play is exactly what Freiburg was looking for.

Kyereh says fans will soon see his special celebration: "The somersault is definitely still there." All he has to do is, "recharge the battery."