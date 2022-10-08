Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reveals difficulty in leaving St Pauli

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has revealed that his move from St Pauli to SC Freiburg was a difficult one.

The 26-year-old left St Pauli to join Freiburg in the summer transfer window after an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga II.

According to Kyereh, it was a tough moment for him following his relationship with the people and the club.

However, he had to take the chance and make a step forward in his career.

"I found it difficult to leave FC. St Pauli because it felt like the ideal club and city for me. But playing in the Bundesliga had always been a dream of mine, and the time had come for me to take the next step," he told GQ.

Kyereh struggled to settle in the beginning but the former St Pauli player has blossomed in recent games, scoring his first Bundesliga goal against Mainz O5 over the weekend.

The attacking midfielder provided an assist in the Europa League game against Olympiacos in Greece a fortnight ago and scored on Thursday night against FC Nantes.