Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh scores first Bundesliga goal for SC Freiburg

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh netted his first-ever Bundesliga goal to give Freiburg a two goal lead in their game against Mainz O5.

The midfielder who just returned from international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana, was handed a start by manager Christian Streich.

The 26-year-old scored eight minutes to half time to add to Michael Gregoritsch early opener at the Europa-Park Stadion.

It is the former St Pauli man's first goal in the top division, having joined Freiburg during the summer transfer window.

Daniel-kofi Kyereh featured for Ghana in the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in the international break. He was Ghana's best player against Nicaragua.

The German-based midfielder is hoping to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.