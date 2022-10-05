Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh speaks on his best ever performance as a player 

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh says his best individual performance ever was in the game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in Abuja.

Ghana qualified via the away goal rule at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on March 29,2022.

The Black Stars had taken an early lead in the game through Thomas Partey in the 10th minute before Nigeria equalized from the penalty spot through Troost Ekong in the 22nd minute.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh came on as a substitute in the second half to replace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The 26-year-old had a decent game and helped in Ghana's qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

Kofi Kyereh in a chat with GQ

" My second half in the World Cup Play-Offs against Nigeria", the Ghana midfielder said on his greatest individual performance ever as professional footballer.

The former St.Pauli star is looking forward to the World Cup with the Black Stars.

"I anticipate a fun tournament. And I expect us to represent our country to the best of our abilities, demonstrating to the world that we can compete with anyone.