Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori arrives at German side Stuttgart

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has arrived at German side VfB Stuttgart for the first time since sealing a deal to join the club from Swedish giants AIK Stockholm.

The 21-year-old arrived on Thursday morning from the Ghanaian capital of Accra following his international duty with the Black Stars.

Ofori signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga II side last week while playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana international arrived in Germany in the company of his manager Alex Ackumey to start his career with Stuttgart where he is expected to be a regular player.

He was met on arrival by the club's President Wolfgang Dietrich who showed him around the club before being introduced to the other players at the team.

The 21-year-old, played for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, joined his new teammates following end of the tournament in Gabon but was excused from training.

The defensive midfielder, who can also operate at left-back, made 101 competitive appearances for Swedish side AIK Solna.

Stuttgart forked out 1.6 million Euros to sign the Ghanaian midfielder from the Swedish side.

The former New Edubiase man was voted the Best Midfielder of the Allsvenskan last season.

He will watch the club's tough match this weekend before travelling to Sweden to sort out some paperwork before returning to Germany next week.

