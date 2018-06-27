Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu disappointed with Egypt's showing in 2018 World Cup

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed disappointments with Egypt's shambolic performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The seven-time African champions bundled out of the global showpiece after losing their group games.

And Agyemang Badu, who plays for Italian side Udinese, has been left disappointed with the side's poor showing.

“Egypt have been a bit disappointing. Their group wasn’t all that difficult and they could have done something. I think they concentrated too much on Mohammed Salah who got injured in the Champions League final and it really affected the team,” Badu told 442gh.com.

“Since 28 years this is the first time they’ve qualified for the World Cup so I think it’s a plus even for them to qualify and now they know the road where to pass to qualify.”

“Egypt have been a bit disappointing but we can’t do anything about it. I don’t think if Ghana meet them again we will give them that second chance.”