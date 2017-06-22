Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu hints at Udinese departure

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has hinted on a move away from Italian club Udinese in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old enforcer joined the Udine-based in 2010 from Ghanaian outfit Berekum Arsenal.

However, having spent seven seasons with the club, Badu has intimated his desire to test his wits in a different club during an interview with GTV's SportLite.

"I have been there for some time, i think for seven years now i have been with them, i have made almost 200 appearances for them," says the former Asante Kotoko loanee.

"I think it's time for me to face a new challenge and so i will definitely grab a good offer that comes my way."

The 76-time capped Ghanaian international has been linked with several unnamed English Premier League and Asian clubs.

