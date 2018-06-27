Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu tips Croatia or Belgium to clinch 2018 World Cup

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes Croatia or Belgium hold the aces to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Udinese star says the two European teams have proven their credentials and could nick the ultimate crown.

Both teams have impressed heavily in the ongoing global showpiece, to win several admirers.

Croatia dispatched South American giants Argentina 3-0 while Belgium have also been in cruise control in group G beating Panama and Tunisia.

And Badu, who has been left wowed with the displays of the two nations, has tipped one of them to clinch the crown.

“I still go for my Croatia and Belgium. As at now one of them deserve to be in the finals. Both Croatia and Belgium have solid team in all the departments (from goalkeeping to attack) and even their bench," he is quoted by 442gh.com

“I will go for Croatia. I have followed them and they have the quality to win the World Cup.”

Badu represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.