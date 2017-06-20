Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu will leave Udinese for right offer

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu admits he could leave Italian side Udinese this summer.

Badu, 26, enjoyed a decent run of form at the side last season as they finished a disappointing 13th in the Serie A.

The Ghana international has been linked with a move away from the Fruili stadium after spending seven years at the club.

And he says he would move if the offer is right.

“Now that the season has come to end, I leave everything in the hands of my agent. I am in Ghana enjoying my holidays. I have a contract with Udinese and I respect the team.

But who knows? I need more challenges in my life so if a good offer comes my way and the club feels it is worth it, I will go for the challenge but as things stand, it is up to the agent.”

The ex-Kotoko midfielder made 29 appearances for the Little Zebras last term.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)