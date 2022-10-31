Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey finds it strange for the lack of explanation for his bench role at Malmo

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey says it is strange that Malmo manager Åge Fridtjof Hareide has not given him reasons for his lack of play time.

Lomotey, who joined the Swedish giants in the summer transfer window, has made only five appearances across all competitions for Malmo.

The lack of regular play time has left the midfielder frustrated.

"Sometimes I want to talk to them but there is something in me that says I shouldn't, that I should be calm and keep working hard. But they haven't said anything to me about why I don't play," he told Expressen.

"Usually the coach says what you need to work on, but now nobody has said anything at all. I'm disappointed. That strange," he added.

Lomotey came on in the first half of Malmo's big win against Barberg BoIS on Sunday, replacing Dennis Hadzikadunic in the 40th minute.

The 24-year-old moved to Sweden from French Ligue II side Amiens, where he signed a four-year contract.