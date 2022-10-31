Forson Amankwah scores first goal in Austrian top-flight but tastes defeat

Midfielder Forson Amankwah scored his first Austrian Bundesliga goal on Sunday, 30 October 2022, but his side Altach lost 2-1 at Austria Vienna.

The 19-year-old fired in a free kick on 42 minutes at the Generali Arena to open the scoring.

Amankwah slipped in the process of taking the kick from some 22 yards but the ball was powerfully to find the back of the next.

The former WAFA player was making his 14th league appearance since joining the club at the start of the season on loan.

Amankwah is owned by giants Red Bull Salzburg.