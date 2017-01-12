Ghana midfielder Gilbert Koomson confirms holding talks with MLS side Colorado Rapids
G. Koomson
Ghana striker Gilbert Koomson has confirmed holding talks with American top-flight side Colorado Rapids over a possible move.
GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Sunday that the 22-year-old will join the Major League Soccer (MLS) side for $600,000.
Koomson, who plays for Norwegian outfit Sogndal, has revealed he was surprised the story was leaked to the media.
"My agent spoke with the club, and a few days, later it came out," he said
"I was a little surprised that it came out in the media."
"Sogndal is a good club which gives you the chance. I am very happy to be here. But you have to see the future and new possibilities.
"Right now I'm Sogndal player but if I get the chance, whether it is in America, England or Spain, it will be good for me."
Komsoon had his debut call-up to Ghana's national team last year, but is not part of coach Avram Grant's squad for African Nations Cup.