Ghana midfielder Gilbert Koomson confirms holding talks with MLS side Colorado Rapids

Ghana striker Gilbert Koomson has confirmed holding talks with American top-flight side Colorado Rapids over a possible move.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Sunday that the 22-year-old will join the Major League Soccer (MLS) side for $600,000.

Koomson, who plays for Norwegian outfit Sogndal, has revealed he was surprised the story was leaked to the media.

"My agent spoke with the club, and a few days, later it came out," he said

"I was a little surprised that it came out in the media."

"Sogndal is a good club which gives you the chance. I am very happy to be here. But you have to see the future and new possibilities.

"Right now I'm Sogndal player but if I get the chance, whether it is in America, England or Spain, it will be good for me."

Komsoon had his debut call-up to Ghana's national team last year, but is not part of coach Avram Grant's squad for African Nations Cup.

