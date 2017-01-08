Ghana midfielder Gilbert Koomson set to leave Norway for Colorado Rapids

Ghana midfielder Gilbert Koomson is on the verge of leaving Norway to complete a move to American top-flight side Colorado Rapids, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Norwegian side Sogndal will seal the deal to the Major League Soccer (MLS) side this week.

Sources close to the deal have told Ghana's leading football news website that the two clubs have agreed a fee for the move to materialise.

The relegated Norwegian side will receive an amount of $600,000 as the transfer fee for the Ghana international.

Koom had a very good season for Sogndal in 2016 by scoring three goals and ten assists.

No one in the Norwegian top-flight league had more assists than the Ghana star. Close to him was Rosenborg's Jonas Svensson, who had nine.



Komsoon had his debut call-up to Ghana's national team last year, but is not part of coach Avram Grant's squad for African Nations Cup.

