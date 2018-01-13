Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah is set to join Torino FC

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah is on the verge of sealing a move to Serie A side Torino FC in the ongoing January transfer window.

According to Italian website, Tuttosport, the former Cagliari enforcer has held a successful talks with the Granata ahead of a switch to Coach Walter Mazzari's side.

The report suggest that the 22-year-old's club Bologna and Torino have reached an agreement over the transfer of the player who is set to put pen to paper.

Godfred Donsah has been one of Bologna’s brightest player this season scoring two goals and playing several of the games in the Serie A.

Bologna have valued the midfielder at 7 million Euros. An amount the Maroons are ready to pay for the player.

If Donsah signs the deal, he will be joining fellow Ghanaian Afriyie Acquah who has been bossing the midfield of the Turin club.

Torino sacked Sinisa Milhaljovic a fortnight ago after they were eliminated form the Coppa Italia by rivals Juventus.

Donsah returned to the Black Stars following a call up by Coach Kwesi Appiah and played in the game against Egypt, where Ghana drew 1-1.

