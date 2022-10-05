Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp talks about his fitness amid Black Stars' return calls

Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp says he's in good shape and hopes to stay that way for the rest of the season.

Schlupp has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but he has played in all of Palace's games this season.

Despite his great club form, the versatile player last appeared for Ghana in September of last year, playing 28 minutes in a World Cup qualifier win over Ethiopia.

Schlupp was injured in that game and has not been invited since, his absence being attributed to fitness issues.

"I had a few injuries that kept me out for half a season. So, a bit for me was to obviously play games and keep fit. We’ve got different stuff that I do personally in training and to get me ready for games," Schlupp said on Palace TV.

"I managed to play most of the season last year and I have started this season well as well. I am in a good place fitness-wise."

Many Ghanaians have called for his return to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

Schlupp is ambidextrous. He can play in central midfield, left-back, left wing-back, and as a striker.

He can be key for Black Stars in Qatar if included in the final squad by Otto Addo.

The tournament begins on November 20, and the Black Stars will play their first match against former European champions Portugal on November 24.

The four-time African champions play South Korea four days later before facing Uruguay on December 2 in their final group game.