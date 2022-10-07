Ghana midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh starts rehabilitation after surgery at Kayserispor

Ghana midfielder Joseph Attamah has started individual training after undergoing a successful surgery at Kayserispor.

The Ghana international was ruled out for the first half of the season after suffering an injury just before the start of the new campaign.

Kayserispor failed to register the Ghanaian due to the injury, but has returned to training as he continues his recovery.

The 28-year-old has been working with Kayserispor's physiotherapist as he begins his route to full fitness.

"I started working slowly. I will come back stronger than before. No one should doubt this," he said.

Attamah Larweh has been an important member of Kayserispor since joining the club from Istanbul Basaksehir.