Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has hit back at the boo-boys, claiming 'personal' criticism in the media has toughen him.

Boateng, 30, has endured bad press in major part of his career after failing to fulfill his potential, enduring difficult spells in Schalke and AC Milan in the past.

The German-born Ghanaian rediscovered his form at Spanish side Las Palmas where he scored 10 goals in several matches.

And he has revealed he has not been affected by the negative attention in the media due to his strong mentality.

"If you think about Robert Enke's suicide, one per cent of that was to do with the press and the whole hubbub," he told Kicker.

"If we take a look at all the articles which were written about me, who knows what I would do if I was not strong in my mind. There have been days where I have said, 'I can't go any longer'.

"I'm not only criticised because of my performances. It can happen that you play bad. Mark six [the lowest rating]? OK, I deserved it.

"But when personal things are written to hurt you, that must not be the case. But we footballers are like robots who have to accept everything."

