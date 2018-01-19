Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah back on Galatasaray transfer wishlist

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has re-emerged as a transfer target for Turkish side Galatasaray in the ongoing window, according to reports in Italy.

According to reports, the Turkish giants have renewed their interest in the Juventus player.

Galatasaray have been trying to bring in the 28-year old for the past two seasons.

Last summer, the 28-year-old was just inches away from making a move from Italy to Turkey but the deal fell through in the last hour.

But it looks like Galatasaray this time are keen on bringing in Asamoah who has been a peripheral figure for Massimiliano Allegri's setup.

He has managed a handful of appearances so far for the Bianconeri in the Serie A this season.

