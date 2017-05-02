Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Poku named Player of the Week in American second-tier league

Ghanaian playmaker Kwadwo Poku has been named North American Soccer (NASL) Player of the Week following his sparkling form for Miami FC in the campaign.

Poku, who joined Miami FC from MLS side New York City FC last year, tallied six goals and two assists in his first season in South Florida, which has helped the side move into second place in the NASL Spring Season Standings.

The Kumasi native made his professional debut in the NASL in 2014 with the Atlanta Silverbacks before heading to the Big Apple.

Poku will hope to keep up with his great form when Miami FC make a short trip to San Juan this weekend to face Puerto Rico FC at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)