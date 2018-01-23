Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Poku scores debut goal for Anzhi Makhachkala against Zagłębie Lubin

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Poku hit the ground running for his new club, Anzhi Makhachkala as he scored a goal in their 3-0 win over Zagłębie Lubin in a friendly encounter. Poku, who joined the Degastan-based side on a three-year deal from American side FC Miami last week, scored his debut goal for the club in their 3-0 win over Polish club Zagłębie Lubin in a friendly game behind closed doors.

Russian youth midfielder Arsen Khubulov put Anzhi in front with just six minutes in the game before Kwadwo Poku doubled their advantage in the 28th minute.

Aleksandr Prudnikov ensured Anzhi finished the game impressively as he hit the side's third of the afternoon with a well crafty strike on the edge of the box. Poku was taken off in the dying embers of the match as the game looked to have been wrapped up.

