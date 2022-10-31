Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru reacts after Anderlecht's big win over KAS Eupen

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has shared his excitement after Anderlecht strolled to a comfortable victory over KAS Eupen in the Belgium league on Sunday.

The 24-year-old provided an assist as the Belgium giants thumped strugglers Eupen 4-2 at the Lotto Park.

The victory ends a run of back-to-back defeats for the Purple and Whites.

"Together till the end," he wrote on Twitter.

Ashimeru's Ghanaian compatriot Francis Amuzu opened the scoring after 14 minutes before Lior Rafaelov doubled the lead five minutes later.

KAS Eupen pulled one back through an own goal from Wesley Hoedt before Rafaelov added his second to make it 3-1.

Stef Peeters reduced the deficit three minutes later before Ashimeru served the assist for Anouar El Haji's goal and Anderlecht's fourth.