Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru reacts to Anderlecht's home defeat to Charleroi 

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has reacted to Anderlecht's home defeat to Charleroi in the Belgium league on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was disappointed as the Purple and White lost by a lone goal to Charleroi on match day 10.

Ryota Morioka scored the match-winner in the 65th minute for Charleroi as they held on to the lead to win the game.

Ashimeru who lasted the entire duration blames the team's defeat to lack efficiency.

"Today I'm just sad because I hate to disappoint people and especially these Anderlecht supporters. I feel bad," he said.

"We lacked efficiency, despite our chances. It's like banging our heads against the walls because me and my team-mates give everything in training and maybe we deserved a goal. But it's very bad right now."

Majeed Ashimeru has made six appearances this season and has scored two goals.