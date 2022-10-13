Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru to miss Anderlecht's Conference League clash against West Ham 

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru will miss Anderlecht's game against West Ham in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

The former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder did not travel with the team to the UK for the game.

Majeed Ashimeru has been ruled out of the game due to illness.

Anderlecht has been boosted by the arrival of veteran defender Jan Vertonghen.

The former Tottenham defender was absent in last weekend's game.

He has been cleared to face West Ham and traveled with the team to London for the game on Thursday.

Anderlecht will be looking to pick a point to stand a chance of finishing second in the group.

The Belgian giants have four points after three games played in the group.

West Ham will secure qualification to the next round should they win tonight.