Ghana midfielder Michael Essien finds it difficult to choose the best young player at Persib

Persib Bandung midfield lynchpin Michael Essien talks about potential talent of young players at the club.

The former Chelsea ace in an interview with the club's official mouthpiece was asked to pick his best best young player among Febri Hariyadi, Gian Zola, and Billy Paji Keraf.

But Instead of choosing one of these three young players, Essien believes the trio have a bright future.

It's a tough question, they're both good," Essien said. "All three have talent, all they have to do is work hard in training or matches." "And, in that way, a bright future will come to them," said Essien who also had uniformed Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Febri, Zola, and Billy, both have contributed one goal in League 1. The emergence of Billy as a young player who shine could be spelled out a surprise for Persib.

However, the 20-year-old midfielder still has a weakness that must be fixed. Based on the evaluation of coach Persib Djadjang Nurdjaman, one of them is the problem of stamina.

