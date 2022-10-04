Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus reveals childhood dream

Mohammed Kudus has revealed he grew up dreaming of playing in the Champions League and World Cup.

The Ajax midfielder is living the Champions League dream, scoring stunning goals in this season's competition and earning plaudits from the football world.

Kudus was the man of the match when Ajax defeated Rangers 4-0, with the midfielder scoring, assisting, and completing the most dribbles in an impressive performance from the youngster.

He followed that up with a fantastic performance at Liverpool, scoring a screamer to stun Anfield but Ajax lost 2-1.

Meanwhile, his World Cup dream is still alive, as Ghana will compete in this year's tournament in Qatar, and Kudus will play for the Black Stars, barring any injuries.

"The Champions League is the stage you want to show yourself at. The World Cup and the Champions League are the tournaments you dream of as a kid," Kudus said.

In the same interview, Kudus called the upcoming Champions League doubleheader against Napoli "important."

Kudus believes they must win both games to stand a chance of advancing from the ‘tight’ group, which also includes Liverpool.

Ajax have three points after two games, trailing the Italians by three points but are level on points with Liverpool.

Ajax will host Napoli on Tuesday before returning to Italy the following week.

Victory in both games will almost certainly guarantee Ajax's place in the next round of the competition.

"The home and away game vs Napoli is really important, we need a result in both games because the group is very tight," Kudus added.

The 22-year-old is expected to return to Ajax's starting lineup for Tuesday's game after coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles over the weekend.

Kudus has seven goals so far this season.