Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus reveals learning more as a person during injury spell

Ajax and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has revealed that his time on the sidelines helped him mature as a human being.

The 22-year-old struggled with injuries during his first two season at Ajax, missing so many games.

However, the former FC Norsjaelland player worked his way back and he is enjoying an outstanding season in the Eredivisie and in the UEFA Champions League.

“Yes, I wasn't injured by eating, sleeping, resting or taking care of myself badly. It was through contact and that made it unfortunate injuries. Of course you want to play, but you can't control such injuries. I had done everything I could to stay fit," he told Algemeen Dagblad.

"Otherwise great things could have happened. But even then that's not what annoys me the most, because I also realize that these injuries have taught me who I am as a person. It's all part of a path. I'm a footballer for a while, but human for a lifetime."