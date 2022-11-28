Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus says Erik Ten Hag lured him to sign for Ajax

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus says he was enticed to sign for the Dutch giants by Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.

The 22-year-old signed for the Dutch powerhouse after an explosive spell at Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.

The Nima-born Ghanaian international has revealed he was convinced by former boss and now Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag to sign for the Eredivisie.

'Because the club is known for developing talent. I spoke about this with trainer Erik ten Hag. In his style of play, creative and offensive, I saw myself. It was exactly in line with my personal qualities and how I wanted to develop.' he told Algemeen Dagblad

Kudus is an extremely quiet person and lives his life away from the club public eye.

'It's quiet and calm. That's how I am. I like to relax and I don't like crowds. I've never gone out since I've been in the Netherlands. I don't know why, but I don't get any luck out of that. I get that from my work and family.'

Only his mother has visited him in Amsterdam and he explains why.

'They want to, but they have their dreams and goals in Ghana , including their studies. I hope they come over in the summer. When I am in Accra for the national team, they come to watch. There is no hurry. I will play football for at least another ten years, I hope. When the time is right, they'll be there.'