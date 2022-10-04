Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus set to return to Ajax starting line up ahead of Napoli clash

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is expected to start against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old started from the bench in the 1-1 draw against Go Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Manager Alfred Schreuder was resting the in-form midfielder for the epic encounter with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Mohammed Kudus has scored in each of the two games in Group A of the European competition. He netted against Rangers and Liverpool in the first two games of the group.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player has been named in the Eredivisie Team of the Month following his exploits in September.

He scored four goals for the Dutch champions in the month, playing as a false number nine.

Probable Ajax line-up : Remko Pasveer; Devyne Rensch, Jurriën Timber, Calvin Bassey, Daley Blind; Edson Álvarez, Steven Berghuis, Kenneth Taylor, Dusan Tadic, Mohammed Kudus, Steven Bergwijn