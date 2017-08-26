Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso primed for huge Barcelona clash today

Snubbed Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will lead his Deportivo Alaves side against a Barcelona team who seem wounded from the recent success of their sworn rivals Real Madrid.

Wakaso, who is playing with his seventh Spanish La Liga club was impressive on his debut against Leganes and was voted by fans of Alaves as the best player for his side on the day.

Having been signed as one of the club's key players the Ghanaian is expected to continue from where he left off against Leganes when he comes up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on Saturday evening.

The midfielder who has incredible amount of energy and is never shy of making tackles, will be instrumental if his team is to get something out of the game.

His omission from the national team means he will get a deserved break while his national colleagues fight to secure qualification for the World Cup in Russia.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)