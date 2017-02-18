Ghana midfielder Partey instrumental in Atletico Madrid's 4-1 win over Gijon

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey set up one goal for substitute Kevin Gameiro, who scored a five-minute hat trick, to give Atletico Madrid a 4-1 win at Sporting Gijon in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday.

After a quiet first half, Atletico went ahead just seconds after the restart when Yannick Carrasco latched on to a flick-on and managed to get enough power on his shot to beat Sporting keeper Ivan Cuellar.

The lead did not last long, though, as Sergio Alvarez fired home on 49 minutes, with defender Stefan Savic unable to block the ball on the line.

Atletico initially struggled to muster a response and brought Gameiro on as a substitute for the ineffective Fernando Torres just after the hour mark.

They might have re-established their lead in the 75th minute when Antoine Griezmann was denied by a marginal offside call, but they were ahead five minutes later when the France international's neat assist allowed Gameiro to go through.

Gameiro added his second barely a minute later, sending the ball across Cuellar and into the far corner after Thomas Partey had intercepted a sloppy defensive pass, and the former Sevilla striker added his third from a similar angle on 85 minutes.

Victory ensures Atletico will finish the weekend in fourth place.

