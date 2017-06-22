Ghana midfielder Patrick Nyarko powers DC United to victory over Atlanta United

Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Nyarko scored the winning goal for DC United in the 2-1 home victory over Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer at the RFK Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 17th minute through German midfielder Julian Gressel with a powerful shot on the edge of the penalty box.

But Argentine midfielder Luciano Acosta restored parity for DC United just before the break.

And in the 60th minute, Ghanaian silky midfielder netted the match winner for the host before being substituted nine minutes later.

Ghanaian defender Chris Odoi-Atsem warmed the bench for DC United as they secured the vital three points.

Nyarko made his Ghana debut against Chile in an international friendly at the PPL Park in Chester, Pennsylvania five years ago.

