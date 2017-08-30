Ghana midfielder Poku vows wounded Black Stars will fight for World Cup slot

Ghana midfielder Kojo Poku has admitted that they are in a tricky situation in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup but has vowed that the Black Stars will fight to the hilt to secure qualification.

The USA-based player the depth of talent in the Black Stars squad will be the key driving factor if the national team are to secure qualification for the global showpiece event.

The Black Stars will play Congo in back-to-back qualifiers over the next six days and the results in the two matches will largely determine whether the four-time African champions will qualify for the tournament in Russia.

The first leg of the match will be played on Friday in Kumasi with the return clash scheduled for Brazzaville four days later.

Ghana need a strong pair of results in the matches against the Red Devils, as they find themselves five points adrift of Group E leaders Egypt, who will battle Uganda in their two matches in Kampala and Alexandria.

Ghana have qualified for the last three World Cups in a row (2006, 2010 & 2014), with coach Kwesi Appiah overseeing their successful campaign to book a spot at the last global tournament in Brazil.

With their slim hopes of qualifying, Ghana needs a favour from Uganda who must defeat the Egyptians to boost the chances of the Black Stars closing in on the Pharaohs.

Poku admits that the Black Stars have a slim chance of qualifying but says there is still the possibility of reaching the tournament in Russia if they win their matches.

”Every game in this qualifiers is really difficult but as you know Ghana has great talents, we’ve the best players because everything is possible and that is why we’re here we want to make it possible," Poku told reporters after Tuesday's training in Kumasi.

”I feel like we are on the same page everybody wants to qualify for the World Cup since it is a big achievement to play in the world Cup because that is the biggest stage and you get the chance to play with the big players and the world therefore we are ready for Friday’s game."

Topping Group E with six points, the Pharaohs are looking for a victory in the Ugandan capital to boost their qualification chances.

Egypt will host Uganda on 5 September at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium.

Egypt last made it to the World Cup in 1990, and hope to end their 28-year wait with an appearance in Russia next year.

