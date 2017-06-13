Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed enters final phase of rehabilitation

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed is almost close to full recovery and should be ready to get back to the pitch when pre-season comes around.

The 26-year-old has gone full circles after a troublesome injury kept him out for of action and has ultimately caused him his place in the national team.

Currently a free agent Rabiu has gone through all the required test and is working very hard to beat down the time required to fully return.

There are clubs in Turkey and Russia who are waiting for details of his recovery before making their moves.

