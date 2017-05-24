Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed finally recovers from horrific ankle injury

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has finally recovered from a horrific ankle injury that has truncated his last eight months on the field.

The holding midfielder picked up a horrendous injury that has seen him lose his place on the pitch at both club and national level.

In his pomp Rabiu was the best holding midfielder for Ghana under Kwesi Appiah and played a pivotal role as they qualified for the World Cup in Brazil.

He started very well for his country under Kwesi Appiah but the injury meant he was ultimately sidelines for the team.

There is always light at the end of the tunnel and Rabiu has returned and is training regularly and normal in Russia.

