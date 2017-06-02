Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed focused on club career rather than Black Stars call-up

The lanky midfielder was not included in coach Kwesi Appiah's 20-man squad for the upcoming Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia and the double-header international friendly games against USA and Mexico.

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed says he is not thinking about Black Stars call-up but rather his club career after returning from injury.

But the former Evian midfield enforcer says he's not bothered by the Black Stars snub as he is looking forward to relaunching his career after a long lay-off.

“I had an injury last season and am still recovering, I am still treating myself, I have been out of the team for sometime now."

“So for now I just want to return to full fitness before making a return to the Black Stars team."

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder last featured for the Black Stars in 2014.