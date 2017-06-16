Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed in awe of Black Stars performance against Ethiopia

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has expressed his admiration for the Black Stars following their 5-0 thumping of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last Sunday.

The Black Stars dominated the Walias of Ethiopia and defeated them 5-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the opening fixture of the 2019 AFCON qualifier to delight of Ghanaian football populace.

And according to the enforcer, he became optimistic of the team annihilating the Walias after monitoring their preparations prior to the game.

“I am very excited with the performance of the team, I watched them in their training games and I told a friend before the game that Ghana will not score less than three goals,” the ex-Anzhi Makchakala midfielder told footballmadeinghana.com

“It is good that the team is taken shape again as it really helps when you are getting inside and the team is already solid. It takes some burden off you,”

“I have worked with Kwesi Appiah and I know how how good he is, Ghanaian must all support him to take the team higher,”

Ghana’s next assignment will be a friendly game against the United States of America in July.

