Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed linked with Russian giants Dynamo Moscow after cancelling Anzhi contract

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Rabiu is in talks with Dynamo Moscow after terminating his contract with giants Anzhi Mackachkala, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The talented midfielder cancelled his contract with the crisis-ridden club after an unsuccessful five-month stint.

Rabiu has not recovered from the ankle injury which resulted in Anzhi tabling the proposal for the Ghanaian midfielder to leave on mutual terms.

The former Evian TG player was sidelined for six months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in May last year.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)